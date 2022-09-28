Great British Bake Off Viewers Found This Week's Showstopper Challenge A Little Hard To Stomach

Bake Off stars Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Matt Lucas via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Usually, Great British Bake Off viewers tune in to be given total food envy thanks to the contestants’ delicious-looking concoctions and tasty treats.

Although, it’s safe to say that this definitely wasn’t the case for everyone watching the latest instalment of the hit baking show.

Tuesday night’s episode saw the bakers being put through their paces in Bread Week, where they put their own spin on pizzas in the Signature challenge and attempted to serve up pains aux raisins in the Technical.

However, it was in the Showstopper challenge that things took a bit of a divisive turn.

This week, the competitors were tasked with creating their own Smörgåstårta, a Swedish treat that translates to “sandwich cake”. And whatever you’re thinking a “sandwich cake” might be, trust us, you’re way off.

Instead, the bakers served up creations that looked like cake, but were actually created with homemade bread and ingredients ranging from fish mousse and egg to curry sauce and roasted vegetables.

Delicacy or not, the challenge did not go down well with everyone...

Smörgåstårta was absolutely cursed Bake Off showstopper viewing 0/10 would not recommend — Edd B (@edd_broad) September 27, 2022

Not being funny but I am absolutely furious at this episode of Bake Off, this show was not created to make us gag at disgusting fish cake 😭 — Victoria Haslam (@_victoriahaslam) September 27, 2022

Is this showstopper making anyone else feel sick bake off is meant to make me hungry not put me off food🤢 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/8yC2tnqdnJ — Georgia (@GeorgiaEH17) September 27, 2022

Some of these showstoppers could be bushtucker trials on I’m a celeb😭 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/u4qWzCIOv7 — Georgia (@GeorgiaEH17) September 27, 2022

This Bake Off showstopper is REPULSIVE, if I ever cut into a cake and get FISH I will not be held responsible for my actions, HOW ARE THEY NOT GAGGING ON THESE SOGGY BREAD MONSTROSITIES — Brydie Lee-Kennedy (@BrydieLK) September 27, 2022

i’m sorry but i’m literally trying not to heave watching the showstoppers tonight on bake off🤢 — amber (@_amberheaton_) September 27, 2022

I wouldn’t want to eat any of those sandwich cakes… I bet the tent smelt of fish so bad 🤢#BakeOff — Jenni ✨ (@_jen_mo) September 27, 2022

Weird fish sandwich cakes is the most disgusting challenge ever on Bake Off. I wouldn't touch one of them 🤮 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/OQdlXnhcgs — Sarah Dimond 💙 🇺🇦 ⚽️ 🌈 ☕️ (@SarahDimond) September 27, 2022

remember when bake off used to be fun and enjoyable and now it’s a stress inducing nightmare of *checks notes* fish and egg mayonnaise cakes — Kate Hathaway (@HatherzJr) September 27, 2022

worst challenge ever why is there so much fish on bake off #gbbo — dani (@yellerzz) September 27, 2022

I’m feeling very Miranda about this showstopper, sorry 🤢🫢😦 #GreatBritishBakeOff pic.twitter.com/GGkHMo6lrS — Vicky Napier (@Vickynapier6) September 27, 2022

First time ever I’m not hungry watching the showstopper #GBBO pic.twitter.com/JyjRkUnBb1 — Alex (@alexr_241) September 27, 2022

This showstopper is making me feel physically sick, I hate it. #GBBO — Imogen 🌙✨ (@miminogen) September 27, 2022

Sandwich cake? I might be ready to give up on bake off. Even if it is a thing. I’m not sure it should be. — joanna myers (@tealover101) September 27, 2022

this showstopper is my idea of hell #GBBO pic.twitter.com/grW222lU0N — corinne (@corinnetorpey) September 27, 2022

The signature on bake off this week is quite disturbing. Why u got fish in ur cake — Gemma (@gvmmarose) September 27, 2022

As someone who doesn’t eat fish, eggs or cucumber, tonight’s bake off was actual living hell 😂 #gbbo — Lizzi Armstrong (@journalizzi) September 27, 2022

I’m still not over the #GBBO showstoppers. All I’m saying is that if I had a celebration of some sort and someone said they’d made a cake, then brought out one of those slabs of soggy bread full of fish mousse with mayonnaise piped round the outside I would probably stab them. — Squeaky the Pin (@Squeaky_the_pin) September 27, 2022

i don’t think i could eat any of these showstoppers you know #bakeoff pic.twitter.com/cOHUDutZB1 — hoops (@itsmatthooper) September 27, 2022

In fact, the whole debacle put many viewers in mind of a certain infamous Friends episode...

The Bake Off showstoppers are messing with my head. They look like cakes but they’re savoury. It’s not right!! It all reminds me of that episode of Friends when Rachel makes the trifle with the Shepherds Pie #GBBO — Laffs (@neillafferty) September 27, 2022

Getting these vibes from the showstopper this week #gbbo pic.twitter.com/UMVTdDqrZP — Demi (@DemiDives) September 27, 2022

Im sorry but this showstopper challenge is not it. It’s giving this moment… #GBBO pic.twitter.com/1FbVsjAMcp — Joshua Nayan (he/they) (@RoganJoshh) September 27, 2022

What’s the next challenge? Making Rachel’s trifle from ‘Friends’??? 🤢#BakeOff #GBBO — Chris Chats Shirt (@ChatShirt) September 27, 2022

This week’s Bake Off saw two of the contestants – Rebs and Abdul – absent from the tent due to illness.

Because of this, it was ultimately decided that no one would be sent home at the end of Bread Week, although Prue Leith teased at the end of the episode that two bakers would be leaving the competition after a future challenge.