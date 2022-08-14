Paul Hollywood Has The Perfect Response To 'Moist' Great British Bake Off Complaint

Paul Hollywood on The Great British Bake Off Channel 4/Love Productions

If there’s a word used on The Great British Bake Off that you don’t like, it’s probably never worth telling Paul Hollywood.

The judge has revealed he has been encouraged to use the word “moist” in every episode of the Channel 4 show, after a fan complained about the way he says it.

Paul told The Mirror: “Someone once said to me they did not like the way I say ‘moist’ on Bake Off.

“They said it was an inappropriate word but I think it is a great word.

“I have made sure that I now say it in every show.”

Paul has also admitted he enjoys making the contestants “wince” when he destroys their masterpieces by cutting into them before judging their efforts.

He said: “I cut everything. I don’t care. I like to see them wince.

“Our job is to get in there and sometimes their flavours are in the middle.”

With co-stars Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon via PA Media

Paul is currently gearing up for the 13th series of Bake Off, which is due to return to Channel 4 in the coming weeks.

He will once again be joined by fellow judge Prue Leith and presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding.

Paul recently admitted he has found the celebrity status he has gained by appearing on the show “horrendous”.

In an interview with Radio Times, he said: “I’ve always fought against the word ‘celebrity’, anyway. Right up to the age of 40, there was no way I thought I was ever going to be on telly.

“This came out of nowhere, and you have to adapt to it. There’s no school to go to learn how to deal with the press, or your day-to-day life, and how to block it off without going crazy and getting upset. You can’t.”