Matt Lucas' Response To Bake Off Favouritism Accusations Is So Matt Lucas

Matt Lucas received some help from Paul Hollywood as he became a Bake Off contestant Channel 4

Matt Lucas has laughed off accusations of favouritism after appearing as a contestant on The Great British Bake Off.

The Little Britain comedian, who usually presents the Channel 4 show with Noel Fielding, stepped in at the 11th hour after a celebrity baker fell ill just before filming.

As the show aired on Tuesday, some fans were not impressed when Matt received help from judge Paul Hollywood as he and fellow bakers Ed Gamble, Annie Mac and Example made biscuits.

Matt then later received one of Paul’s coveted Hollywood Handshakes for his efforts, which judge Prue Leith tried to stop.

Controversial scenes in the Bake Off Tent as @realmattlucas gains a Hollywood Handshake for his @PaulHollywood-assisted biscuits! 😂😂😂 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/Q2DFFNAHCY — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) April 5, 2022

As accusations of favouritism appeared on social media, Matt responded in the most Matt Lucas of ways.

“Say what you like. I don’t care. I got a Hollywood Handshake and I won the Technical,” he tweeted.

“Plus I know where they keep the Star Baker aprons so I’m going to take one anyway. Plus I’m an icon and a national treasure.”

Say what you like. I don’t care. I got a Hollywood Handshake and I won the Technical. Plus I know where they keep the Star Baker aprons so I’m going to take one anyway. Plus I’m an icon and a national treasure. https://t.co/4RuSsy0NLP — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) April 6, 2022

While Matt did win the technical challenge, he missed out on being crowned Star Baker to musician Example.

Matt previously claimed he was “forced” into participating on the show, telling The Mirror: “I was forced to bake by my bosses at the last minute when one of the bakers became unavailable. I can’t tell you how happy I was that my humiliation was caught on camera.

“I once tried to bake a cake, but already I started tampering with the recipe and the cake, I mean, talk about soggy bottom.

“It was inedible. I’m happy to eat the cakes, but I’m not a great baker.”