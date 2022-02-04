Bake Off Host Matt Lucas Drafted In To Replace Celebrity, As New All-Star Line-Up Is Revealed

The celebrities taking part in this year's Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4 via PA Media

The presenter will be putting his apron on for the latest celebrity series of the Channel 4 show, after stepping in for one of the stars who was forced to pull out at the last minute.

However, we don’t think he’ll be winning Star Baker, as Matt told The Mirror he isn’t exactly skilled when it comes to cake making.

He said: “I was forced to bake by my bosses at the last minute when one of the bakers became unavailable. I can’t tell you how happy I was that my humiliation was caught on camera.

“I once tried to bake a cake, but already I started tampering with the recipe and the cake, I mean, talk about soggy bottom.

“It was inedible. I’m happy to eat the cakes, but I’m not a great baker.”

Matt Lucas had to get his apron on when a star was forced to pull out Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4 via PA Media

Matt’s admission comes as the full line-up for the new series of The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off has been revealed.

The likes of Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse, presenter Emma Willis, Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and Olympian Mo Farrah will all be putting their culinary skills to the test in the tent.

Love Island host Laura Whitmore, Friday Night Dinner’s Tracy-Ann Oberman, singer Ellie Goulding, DJ Annie Mac, TV presenter Sophie Morgan, musician and comedy star Yung Filly, former Coronation Street star Katherine Kelly, Taskmaster’s Alex Horne, singer-songwriter Example, actor Ben Miller and comedians Mawaan Rizwan, Ed Gamble and Ruby Wax will also be taking part.

It is not known who was meant to appear on the show before Matt stepped in to replace them.

