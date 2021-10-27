Prue Leith's 'Two Holes' Serve Up The Bake Off Innuendo Of The Series

Prue Leith had her co-star Paul Hollywood doubled over with laughter after serving up a whopper of a double entendre during the latest episode of The Great British Bake Off.

The show has a long history with innuendos, but Prue entered the Hall Of Fame as the remaining contestants tackled Pastry Week on Tuesday night.

Prue was stood with Paul and host Matt Lucas judging baker George’s chouxnuts when she said: “Quite often I need two holes so that I can squirt.”

But she didn’t stop there.

“You squeeze the bag, when you meet that little bit of resistance... it usually means it’s full,” she continued.