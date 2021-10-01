Bake Off's Ruby Tandoh Says She Can't Watch Show And Theme Tune 'Makes Her Feel Sick'

Ruby Tandoh might be one of The Great British Bake Off’s most memorable contestants ever, but you certainly won’t catch her tuning in to the show now. The chef, who was a runner-up on the fourth series of Bake Off in 2013, has said she “feels sick” at the sound of the show’s theme tune and “can’t have anything to do with” the series.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ruby Tandoh

When asked if she still watches the show during an appearance on Elizabeth Day’s How To Fail podcast, Ruby said: “No, not at all. No, I can’t. I appreciate it as a show, I think the format is clearly compelling, but no. “When I hear the little song, the little jingle at the start, I feel sick. “I can’t have anything to do with it, I’m afraid,” she added. Ruby also addressed her infamous feud with judge Paul Hollywood, after the pair traded blows following her appearance on the show.

BBC/Love Productions Ruby was a runner up of the 2013 series of The Great British Bake Off

She had called the TV baker a “walking gammon joint” and a “peacocking manchild”, and accused him of “lingering where the money is” following Bake Off’s move from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2016. Ruby has now said she does “not particularly lose sleep” over their fallout. “I don’t think that he’s particularly hurt by that,” she said. “I don’t think he’s very vulnerable to the judgment of others, so yeah, that I don’t feel too bad about.” Ruby prompted a response from Paul when she came out on Twitter in April 2015 and referenced the fact she’d faced accusations that she flirted with him to get to the Bake Off final.

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images Paul Hollywood