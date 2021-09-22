Paul Hollywood Unleashes His Inner Rock Star In Musical Bake Off Number And We Can't Get Over That Mullet

After kicking off the last series with Matt Lucas’ Boris Johnson impression, the heat was on for the Great British Bake Off team to serve up a similarly iconic opening as the new season kicked off on Tuesday.
Fortunately for them, they just about managed it after letting Paul Hollywood unleash his inner rock star for a special musical introduction.
Paul, along with fellow judge Prue Leith and hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, performed a baking-themed rendition of Billy Cyrus’ Achy Breaky Heart, retitled My Flaky Pastry Tart.
Donned in mullets and cowboy outfits, they belted out lyrics including: “You can ice your bun, and then when you are done, You can load your quiche with cheese and ham.”
Let’s just say it was clear to see Paul was loving every minute of it...
The first episode of the series saw the new batch of bakers tasked with creating “awe-inspiring” anti-gravity illusion cakes in the first Showstopper of the series.
However, calamity struck the tent as not one, but two dramatic mishaps occurred during the judges presentation, with two contestants entering the Bake Off Disasters Hall Of Fame.
The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.