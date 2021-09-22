Paul Hollywood Unleashes His Inner Rock Star In Musical Bake Off Number And We Can't Get Over That Mullet

After kicking off the last series with Matt Lucas’ Boris Johnson impression, the heat was on for the Great British Bake Off team to serve up a similarly iconic opening as the new season kicked off on Tuesday.

Fortunately for them, they just about managed it after letting Paul Hollywood unleash his inner rock star for a special musical introduction.

Paul, along with fellow judge Prue Leith and hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, performed a baking-themed rendition of Billy Cyrus’ Achy Breaky Heart, retitled My Flaky Pastry Tart.