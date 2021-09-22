The Great British Bake Off has marked its return with not one, but two baking disasters as calamity struck the latest batch of bakers.

The 12th series of the hit Channel 4 show launched on Tuesday night, with the Showstopper challenge seeing the contestants set the task of making an anti-gravity illusion cake that would see part of the bake suspended in the air.

Well, ‘Bake Off’ and ‘anti-gravity’ was never going to end well, was it?

Sales manager Chigs created an illusion cake of a jug pouring chocolate into a mixing bowl.

However, the cup broke and fell to the floor at the most crucial of moments – just as he was presenting it to judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.