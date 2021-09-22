The Great British Bake Off has marked its return with not one, but two baking disasters as calamity struck the latest batch of bakers.
The 12th series of the hit Channel 4 show launched on Tuesday night, with the Showstopper challenge seeing the contestants set the task of making an anti-gravity illusion cake that would see part of the bake suspended in the air.
Well, ‘Bake Off’ and ‘anti-gravity’ was never going to end well, was it?
Sales manager Chigs created an illusion cake of a jug pouring chocolate into a mixing bowl.
However, the cup broke and fell to the floor at the most crucial of moments – just as he was presenting it to judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
But perhaps more spectacular was the disaster that struck Amanda and her wave cake.
The Met Police detective had returned to her bench after presenting the cake at the gingham altar, but it dramatically slid to the floor.
Audible gasps could be heard across the tent as host Noel Fielding joked that Paul had “slowly sabotaged” her.
While neither managed to bag Star Baker, then can now bask in the glory of joining a very exclusive club – the Bake Off Disasters Hall Of Fame.
The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.