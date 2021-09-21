Mel And Sue Share Their 'Only Regret' About Quitting Great British Bake Off

Mel and Sue have admitted their decision to step down as hosts of the Great British Bake Off is a difficult one to look back on, in the lead-up to this year’s series.

The comedy duo hosted Bake Off for its first seven years on the air, but made the decision to quit the show when it made the jump from the BBC to Channel 4.

Speaking to The Times, Sue Perkins admitted she’s not watched Bake Off since she stopped presenting it, revealing she thinks it “would make me sad”.

“We gave it everything we had and we made a decision that was easy to make, but hard sometimes to reflect upon,” Sue said. “You just wish it well.”