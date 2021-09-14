Channel 4

Can you believe we’re just one week away from the long-awaited return of the Great British Bake Off to our screens? Ahead of the new series launch, Channel 4 has unveiled the 12 amateur bakers we’ll be following the highs and lows of in the coming weeks. Among them are a 70-year-old thrill-seeker, an accomplished trombonist from Germany and a car production operative who loves Salsa dancing and delving into the lives of serial killers. So yes, you could probably say we’ve got another seriously eclectic line-up on our hands. Get to know the 12 new bakers a lot better below... Amanda

Age: 56 Job: Met Police Detective From: London Baking speciality: Amanda leans into her Greek-Cypriot heritage when she bakes, and also loves painting directly onto cake to give it a “pretty, feminine aesthetic inspired by her two daughters”. Anything else we should know: She’s a big fan of outdoor swimming all year round – “the colder, the better” apparently. Chigs

Age: 40 Job: Sales Manager From: Leicester Baking speciality: “Really intricate chocolate work”. Anything else we should know: Chigs is a definite-thrill seeker, who loves bouldering, skydiving and trekking. He’s already mastered the Three Peaks Challenge and is now hoping to take on Kilimanjaro. Crystelle

Age: 26 Job: Client Relationship Manager From: London Baking speciality: Crystelle loves to travel, which has inspired her to fuse spices from places she’s visited into her baking. Anything else we should know: She speaks four languages and is a member of an online choir. Freya

Age: 19 Job: Student From: North Yorkshire Baking speciality: Vegan baking and intricate designs Anything else we should know: Freya has been dreaming of taking part in Bake Off since its first series (which aired when she was nine years old) George

Age: 34 Job: Shared Lives Co-Ordinator From: London Baking speciality: George loves to include his home-grown herbs into his baking, and prefers a “shabby-chic, vintage vibe”. Anything else we should know: A dad of three, George is an animal lover with a house full of pets. Giuseppe

Age: 45 Job: Chief Engineer From: Bristol Baking speciality: Baking with Italian flavours, a nod to his own heritage. Anything else we should know: His passions include design and architecture, having renovated his family home alongside his wife. Jairzeno

Age: 51 Job: Head of Finance From: London Baking speciality: Jairzeno’s biggest baking obsession is “flavour combinations”, using “lots of Caribbean spices”. Anything else we should know: He’s also a keen runner, competing in half marathons around the continent and taking part in the London marathon back in 2012. Jürgen

Age: 56 Job: IT professional From: Sussex Baking speciality: Jürgen began baking when he was unable to find traditional German bread after moving to the UK, so decided to start making his own. Anything else we should know: He’s an accomplished trombonist, a skill which he’s keen to keep in the family by passing on to his son. Lizzie

Age: 28 Job: Car Production Operative From: Liverpool Baking speciality: Lizzie’s ”baking comfort zone” is cake, but she loves experimenting with flavour and is generally prepared to give anything a go… as long as it doesn’t involve putting cheese in bread, which she thinks can only spell disaster. Anything else we should know: Lizzie’s non-baking passions include investigating the lives of serial killers and Latin dancing. Maggie

Age: 70 Job: Retired nurse and midwife From: Dorset Baking speciality: Bread Anything else we should know: Another Bake Off thrill-seeker, her interests include canoeing, kayaking and sailing. Rochica

Age: 27 Job: Junior HR Business Partner From: Birmingham Baking speciality: Rochica says she bakes “in a way that reflects her Caribbean heritage: with flavour, passion and love”. Anything else we should know: She first started baking when she was unable to pursue her first love, dancing, due to an injury. Fortunately, she’s made a recovery and is now able to dance again. Tom

Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions Tom