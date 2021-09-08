The start date for the upcoming 12th series of the Great British Bake Off has now been confirmed. On Wednesday afternoon, Bake Off’s official Twitter page shared an image of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith alongside presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, all holding up coffee mugs which read: “Bake Off is back.” The tweet also confirmed that the most famous tent on telly will be returning to our screens on Tuesday 21 September at 8pm. “Bake a date in your diaries - we’re back!” the post added.

The new series will be Prue and Noel’s fifth as part of the Bake Off team, with both stars joining the show when it made the jump to Channel 4 in 2017. Joining them in the tent will be long-serving judge Paul Hollywood, who has been with Bake Off since its first year on BBC One, and Matt Lucas, who began hosting the much-loved reality show in 2020. Filming took place over the summer, with the cast and crew once again forming a support bubble to allow production to go ahead safely.

The first teaser for the upcoming series was posted online last week, showing aerial footage of the famous tent accompanied by Bake Off’s signature music. “Loaf is in the air,” Channel 4 said in the cryptic tweet.

