Nadine Coyle Was On Great British Bake Off And Everyone Had The Same Favourite Bit

Nadine Coyle and The Great British Bake Off turned out to be the perfect recipe for viewers on Tuesday night, after fans were treated to the Girls Aloud star’s unique pronunciation of the word “flour” once again.

The chart-topping singer went viral a few years ago when a video of her cooking on Sunday Brunch predecessor Something For The Weekend resurfaced on social media.

In the clip, Nadine told hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy that she enjoyed “cooking, baking and stuff” and “working with flour”, in her own imitable style.