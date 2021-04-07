Nadine Coyle Was On Great British Bake Off And Everyone Had The Same Favourite Bit

Nadine Coyle and The Great British Bake Off turned out to be the perfect recipe for viewers on Tuesday night, after fans were treated to the Girls Aloud star’s unique pronunciation of the word “flour” once again.
The chart-topping singer went viral a few years ago when a video of her cooking on Sunday Brunch predecessor Something For The Weekend resurfaced on social media.
In the clip, Nadine told hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy that she enjoyed “cooking, baking and stuff” and “working with flour”, in her own imitable style.
So, as Nadine made an appearance in the Bake Off tent for the final Stand Up To Cancer celebrity special, many viewers waited in anticipation to hear her say “flour” in her Derry-LA hybrid accent once again.
Just a few minutes into the episode, fans were granted their wish and even the official Bake Off Twitter account was rejoicing...
Nadine appeared on Bake Off alongside comedian John Bishop, Paralympian Ade Adepitan and TV presenter Anneka Rice.
She had mixed fortunes in the tent, as while her choux buns and chocolate cake impressed in the Signature and Showstopper challenges, she placed last in the Technical when judge Paul Hollywood noted that her coffee and walnut financiers were “quite raw”.
Anneka was eventually crowned this week’s Star Baker.
The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off is available to stream on All4.