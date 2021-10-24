Life

Americans Watching Great British Bake Off Is Our New Favourite Thing

"The UK needs to legalise weed so the Great British Bake Off can have edibles week."

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

It’s that time of year again! And no, we’re not talking about Halloween. There’s a new season of The Great British Bake Off airing Stateside.

The reality baking competition – also known as “The Great British Baking Show” in the US – began airing its 12th season in late September. Since then, viewers have been tuning in each week to watch another crop of delightful amateur bakers vie for the title of star baker.

For American audiences, the show offers a hilarious introduction to obscure British desserts, and it’s refreshing to watch a reality competition show where the contestants are actually nice to each other and seem genuinely happy (or “chuffed,” as they say) to be there. That’s the word on Twitter, anyway.

We’ve rounded up 35 funny “GBBO” tweets from US viewers – and one for luck, from the show’s co-presenter Matt Lucas, to get you through this season.

