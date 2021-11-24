Bake Off final Channel 4

Warning: Major spoilers ahead.

Has there ever been a closer Great British Bake Off final? Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith certainly didn’t think so.

It was also one of the most stressful finales in Bake Off history. But in between Crystelle’s raw focaccia, Giuseppe’s cold oven and Chigs’ unrecognisable Belgian buns, there were, as ever, plenty of laughs and joy to be found...

First up, anyone else miss Jürgen?

Please support my friends baking in THE FINAL OF GBBO 2021 @giuseppecooks Chigs and Crystelle. Don't forget the tissues #GBBOFinal #GBBO pic.twitter.com/SLP3jApSC0 — juergenthebread (@juergenthebread) November 23, 2021

It didn’t go unnoticed just how unwanted Noel’s oven-side chat was at times...

Prue’s statement necklace did not disappoint...

What in the Sigourney Weaver is around Dame Prudence Leith’s neck?! 👀😂 - #GBBO #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/LtqA7Ona3W — Fergytale of New York (@FergUK85) November 23, 2021

Do we smell a new reality show?

Ok no #gbbo spoilers I promise but I'm obsessed with these names. Is Chanel the oldest? The youngest? Why did she not get an extra -le? pic.twitter.com/etdRsN8Cpg — Mrs. Detective Pikajew, Esq. (@clapifyoulikeme) November 24, 2021

We will never recover from the look on Prue’s face when she tried Crystelle’s raw focaccia (and neither will Crystelle)

You can actually pinpoint the second when her heart rips in half...#GBBO #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/FEJdw2F1WY — Luis F. de Leon (@luisfdeleon) November 24, 2021

Or this...

I adored lovely #Jurgen #GBBO & think he should have been in #GBBOFinal but I'm so glad gorgeous #Guiseppe won. He reminds me so much of #DonaldSutherland circa late 1970s #AnimalHouse They could be twins! https://t.co/P41yfdttjc pic.twitter.com/oyXl7Scnah — Angela Carless (@AngelaCarless) November 24, 2021

Where were the instructions for the technical challenge?

And the cream for Chigs’ mushroom?

We have a feeling Giuseppe will never not check his oven door is properly shut again

Truly historic 'hands-on-the-face' Giuseppe despair for the final. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/J16yqq2dMq — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 23, 2021

And it wasn’t just Giuseppe who was stressed...

Me watching Guiseppe make stupid mistakes #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/4PIiqJifwk — Dawn Pike (@DawnLPike) November 23, 2021

But it was all worth it in the end

It’s been quite the year for Italian victories...

Italians if they win the Eurovision, Euros, and bake off all in one year #gbbo pic.twitter.com/bSO88m07Eu — Maria (@mariacusworth) November 23, 2021

we need giuseppe to finish the trinity of ‘italians beating the british at things’ #GBBOFinal #gbbo pic.twitter.com/HQwA4aJCxY — madeleine (@mqdeIeine) November 23, 2021

And to think all you had to do to win was kiss Noel’s spatula

What was the secret to Giuseppe winning Bake Off?



Great determination, great skills, great perseverance… and MR SPATULA! 😂😂 #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/L5iE21qknW — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 23, 2021

“This is Mr Spatula. You just have to kiss his head and then you win.” - @noelfielding11 #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/IUcWis07Sz — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 23, 2021

We’ll just leave these here...

What a Brexit analogy, Giuseppe wins #GBBO and immediately leaves the country. — Kristian Prevc (@KristianPrevc) November 24, 2021

Brexit as #GBBO



Won by an Italian who was living in GB, he took the prize and moved to Italy — P 🇮🇪 #StillExhausted (@PMc276) November 24, 2021

Chigs and Crystelle might not have won the final, but...

Ok, so we all ship Chigs and Crystelle, right? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/R5mCZTGmDj — Anne Marie (@AwesomeAMT) November 9, 2021

And they’re not the only Bake Off pairing that people have plans for...

What if we get rid of Paul and Prue and replace them with Jürgen and Giuseppe? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/ZC8OV5AZNd — Dame Dot CottonCandy, Duchess of Whoville 🇵🇸 (@comagirlx) November 16, 2021

Cool. Now give us the series where Jurgen and Giuseppe drive around Europe in a camper van solving baking related crimes. #GBBO — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) November 23, 2021

This. All of this...

This is a really lovely picture and one that demonstrates true friendship, magnimity & kindness. #GBBO https://t.co/ESnJBxo9zi — Emma Carney (@retroemma) November 24, 2021

If you're having a bad day, or you're losing faith in humanity, just watch the reaction of the two non-winners.



Immediate and absolute joy and support for their friend, even though he beat them.

🥰#GBBO https://t.co/O2wJhb8c0Q — Toyah Zootrapramma 💙 (@PumpkinSpider) November 24, 2021

And we’ll leave the final word to this year’s brilliant Bake Off champ...

Take a bow, Giuseppe. Such wonderful words. We wish you and your family the very, very best. ❤️❤️ #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/aSUEm2uUue — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 23, 2021