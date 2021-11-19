Mel And Sue Reveal What Caused Their Biggest Row During 30 Year Partnership

Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins have what was their biggest fallout in more than 30 years spent working together.

The former Great British Bake Off presenters, who have been a double act since meeting at university, are set to star in new comedy series Hitmen: Reloaded about two professional assassins who “bicker and occasionally blow people’s heads off”.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show to promote the series, the pair were asked about their own fallouts, where Sue originally said they’d only had some “mild skirmishes. Not rows. Maybe a dry eye-roll”.

However, she changed her tune after Mel admitted they’d “had a couple of snips”.

“There was more than that, mate,” she said, before Mel went on to detail a particular row they’d had at the old BBC Television Centre in White City after Sue had made her “livid”.

“Actually (it was) in this very building – in reception,” she recalled. “We arranged to meet, let’s say it was 10am. I was there 20 minutes to – always early.

“This was a tense morning, I think we were due to have a meeting with somebody about something. [Sue] rolls in…18 minutes late. I am livid.

“When I’m livid I just go very, very jolly and very, very passive aggressive.”

Mel and Sue appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock

Sue recently opened up about a “painful” fallout she’d had with former Bake Off co-star Paul Hollywood that had left her “devastated”.

Speaking on Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast last year, Sue described Paul as having been “like family” and admitted she was hurt how things had played out between them.

“When we were there, Paul was really good fun - and stuff happened that made us incredibly sad and incredibly hurt,” she said.

“But he was always like family for years and years and years, and it’s painful when those things end, especially in the way that they did end.”