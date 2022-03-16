Great British Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon via Press Association Images

One of the stars of Friends was all set to appear on the celebrity version of the Great British Bake Off, Paul Hollywood has revealed.

However, we missed out on seeing them in the tent after they apparently pulled out “at the last minute”.

According to Paul, David Schwimmer – best known as Ross Geller on the hit sitcom – had been due to appear on a celebrity special of the Channel 4 show a few years ago.

In an interview with Closer magazine, Paul named David as the celeb he’d most like to see on Bake Off after “he let us down at the last minute” just before filming was due to start.

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for David Schwimmer for comment, and is awaiting a response.

A number of famous faces have appeared on the celebrity version of Bake Off, which has been airing in aid of Stand Up To Cancer since the show’s move to Channel 4 in 2017.

The new series, which starts next week, will see the likes of Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse, presenter Emma Willis, Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and Olympian Mo Farrah putting their culinary skills to the test.

Bake Off host Matt Lucas was also drafted in to compete as a contestant after another unnamed celeb was forced to drop out at the last minute.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer begins on Tuesday 22 March at 8pm on Channel 4.