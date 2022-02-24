Stacey Solomon on Loose Women Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Stacey Solomon has officially joined the Great British Bake Off family as the new co-host of The Professionals spin-off.

The Loose Women panellist and former X Factor star will join Liam Charles at the helm of the next series, which sees teams of master bakers competing.

It appears Stacey – who recently welcomed her daughter Rose with fiancé Joe Swash – is replacing comedian Tom Allen, who has hosted the series with Liam since it moved to Channel 4 from BBC Two in 2018.

The news was announced in a tweet sent from the official Bake Off Twitter account, which also confirmed Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden will return as judges for the upcoming seventh season.

Choux la la! We're chuffed to announce that @StaceySolomon will be joining @LiamCBakes, @BenoitBlin_MCA and @Cherish_Finden for the next series of Bake Off: The Professionals.



Welcome to the petit fours-ome, Stacey! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/loPzV6TJTb — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) February 24, 2022

Stacey, who previously competed in a Stand Up To Cancer edition of the regular Great British Bake Off in 2018, will be seen on screen when Bake Off: The Professionals returns to Channel 4 later in the year.

Meanwhile, a new Stand Up To Cancer series featuring a batch of new celebrity contestants is set to air this spring.

The likes of Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse, presenter Emma Willis, Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and Olympian Mo Farrah will all be putting their culinary skills to the test in the tent.