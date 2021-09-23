Turns Out Jennifer Aniston Was The Last Person To Find Out She Was Supposedly Dating David Schwimmer

While the rest of the world were getting their collective knickers in a twist about those new romance rumours between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, it seems Jen didn’t get the memo love note. Last month, the Friends stars – whose characters in the US comedy were in a long-running, on-off relationship – found themselves at the centre of tabloid stories that they’d got together IRL. The reports surfaced after the actors appeared in the recent Friends reunion special, and admitted they had feelings for one another while playing TV couple Rachel and Ross. But now Jen has admitted she only found out that she was apparently involved romantically with David when she started getting cryptic texts from friends.

NBC via Getty Images Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller in Friends.

“Honestly, I was getting a couple of texts from people saying, ‘I thought you were on a break, LOL’, and I kept saying, ‘what are you talking about?’,’ the 52-year-old told Marie Claire Australia. “And then I went online to see what was happening and I was like, ‘That is the funniest rumour that I never heard that got shot down in the quickest amount of time’”. Last month, Jennifer set the record straight about her and David in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “That was bizarre,” she said. “I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother.” She added: “But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true.”

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry join James Corden for a Friends Reunion Special.