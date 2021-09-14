Jennifer Aniston Has Her Sights Set On A Different Kind Of Boyfriend

Even if you’ve never been a star in movies or TV shows, it seems you may now have a chance at dating Jennifer Aniston.
The Morning Show actor told People magazine on Monday that she’s “hoping” to meet a guy outside of show business.
Asked if she thought relationships between celebrities and the not-famous can work, she replied: “Absolutely. I mean, it’s happened. That what I’m sort of hoping for is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself.”
“That’d be nice,” Jen added.
Of course, Cupid’s arrow will need to strike. And any suitors will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Jennifer’s history shows the odds are steep for non-Hollywooders.
The former Friends star was previously married actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, and shared a mutual but unfulfilled crush with former co-star David Schwimmer back in the day.
More recently, Jen was the subject of rumours that she and David were currently seeing each other romantically (which he denied), but that’s another story.
Incidentally, the Emmy-winning star refuses to use a dating app, so that’s one less avenue right there for regular guys. Best of luck, anyway!