Jennifer Aniston Has Her Sights Set On A Different Kind Of Boyfriend

Even if you’ve never been a star in movies or TV shows, it seems you may now have a chance at dating Jennifer Aniston.

The Morning Show actor told People magazine on Monday that she’s “hoping” to meet a guy outside of show business.

Asked if she thought relationships between celebrities and the not-famous can work, she replied: “Absolutely. I mean, it’s happened. That what I’m sort of hoping for is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself.”

“That’d be nice,” Jen added.