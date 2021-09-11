Jennifer Aniston Breaks Down In Tears During Ellen DeGeneres Show Appearance

An emotional Jennifer Aniston broke down in tears as she helped Ellen DeGeneres launch the farewell season of her daytime chat show.

The final run of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is coming to an end after the upcoming 19th season, begins airing next week and a sneak-peek sees the former Friends star among the guests.

It’s a full-circle moment for the actor, who was the first ever star to appear on the show when it launched in 2003.

In the teaser clip, Jennifer breaks down in tears as she walks out to greet the host in front of a fully masked studio audience.

“What the hell? This is not supposed to be emotional. God dang it,” Jennifer says.