Ellen DeGeneres has addressed her sudden — if not entirely unexpected — decision to end her eponymous talk show after its upcoming 19th season,. On Thursday, Ellen dismissed reports that the announcement was the result of fallout over last year’s bombshell accusations of workplace misconduct. “If it was why I was quitting, I would have not come back this year,” she said on The Today Show. “I really did think about not coming back, because it was devastating. I am a kind person. I am a person who likes to make people happy.”

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. Ellen DeGeneres

However, data March found in March that The Ellen DeGeneres Show had lost more than one million viewers since the start of its 18th season, suggesting the blow to the host’s reputation would be permanent. Ellen insisted to The Today Show she “had no idea” about the alleged problems many current and former employees said they faced until reading about them in the media. “I really didn’t understand it,” she said. “I still don’t understand it. It was too orchestrated, it was too coordinated.” She added that “every guest that comes on the show” had offered only positive feedback. “I don’t know how I could have known when there’s 255 employees here, and there are a lot of different buildings,” Ellen said. “It’s my name on the show, so clearly it affects me, and I have to be the one to stand up and say this can’t be tolerated. But I do wish somebody would have come to me and said, ’Hey, something’s going on that you should know about’.”

“I’m proud of the kind of show we do.”



Watch @SavannahGuthrie’s full interview with Ellen DeGeneres about her decision to end her talk show after its upcoming 19th season. DeGeneres says allegations of a toxic work environment on the show are not the reason for her decision. pic.twitter.com/nVbDlAuHpv — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 13, 2021