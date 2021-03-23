Ellen Degeneres Has Lost Over A Million Viewers Since Apology For Toxic Workplace

US talk show host Ellen Degeneres has haemorrhaged viewers since her programme was rocked by explosive allegations of workplace misconduct last year, The New York Times reported on Monday.

Ellen apologised on air last September when the 18th season of her show debuted.

Viewers watched the episode featuring her apology, then tuned out, according to the NYY’s report, which cited Nielsen data.

Since September, The Ellen Degeneres Show has lost over a million viewers, falling to an average of 1.5 million in the last six months, compared to 2.6 million in the same period last year.

That’s a decline of 43%, dropping her from the league of US daytime juggernauts like Dr Phil and Live: With Kelly And Ryan, which both average more than 2.5 million views.