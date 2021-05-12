Ellen DeGeneres is going off the air ― for now. The comedian and longtime talk show host announced this week that she’d be ending The Ellen DeGeneres Show after its 19th season. Ellen reportedly told her staff this week that the show would be coming to a close in 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She’ll also be sitting down to chat with Oprah Winfrey about the news for the show’s May 13 broadcast. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ellen insisted that it was “the plan all along” to end at season 19 and that “it’s time.”

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Ellen Degeneres

She said: “Look, it’s going to be really hard on the last day, but I also know it’s time. I’m a creative person, and when you’re a creative person you constantly need to be challenged, which is why I decided to host the Oscars or why I decided to go back to stand-up when I didn’t think I would. “I just needed something to challenge me. And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore. I need something new to challenge me.” The news comes in the wake of July 2020 reports of a “toxic” work culture on the show. BuzzFeed News spoke with 36 anonymous ex-staffers, all of whom shared stories of the improper treatment they experienced or witnessed on set. Three producers left the show amid the allegations of “sexual misconduct and racially insensitive remarks.” After that report, Warner Bros. said parent company WarnerMedia launched an investigation that revealed “some flaws in the show’s daily management.” The studio also said it was “disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management.” Since the report, the show’s ratings have been in free fall. Ellen told The Hollywood Reporter that these allegations didn’t impact the show or the decision to end it, but that they “almost” did. “It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very,” she said. “But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn’t have come back this season. “So, it’s not why I’m stopping but it was hard because I was sitting at home, it was summer, and I see a story that people have to chew gum before they talk to me and I’m like, ‘Okay, this is hilarious.’ Then I see another story of some other ridiculous thing and then it just didn’t stop. And I wasn’t working, so I had no platform, and I didn’t want to address it on [Twitter] and I thought if I just don’t address it, it’s going to go away because it was all so stupid.”

Warner Bros Ellen addressed the issue directly on her show last year