No, Dakota Johnson Isn't Why Ellen DeGeneres' Show Is Ending, But People Want To Say So

Look, Dakota Johnson isn’t the reason why The Ellen DeGeneres Show﻿ is ending after its 19th season. But people really want to believe she is.

Dakota’s face and name began cropping up all over social media on Wednesday after Ellen announced she would end her daytime talk show after nearly two decades. It was “the plan all along,” the host told The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans of Dakota and those of us who are extremely engaged on social media will remember her wildly awkward interview on Ellen’s show back in November 2019.

When Ellen asked why she wasn’t invited to Dakota’s 30th birthday party that year, the actor pushed back: “Actually no. That’s not the truth, Ellen. You were invited. Last time I was on the show last year, you gave me a bunch of shit about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited. I didn’t even know you liked me!”