Kelly Clarkson Will Get Ellen DeGeneres’ Slot And Become US Daytime TV’s New Queen

The decision comes just weeks after news broke that the comedian would be ending her long-running show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, next year amid toxic workplace allegations .

NBC has announced that Ellen DeGeneres ’ daytime slot will be replaced with singer Kelly Clarkson ’s talk show beginning in autumn 2022.

If you’ve ever felt like your life would suck without The Kelly Clarkson Show , you’re in luck.

Kelly’s Emmy-winning talk show is currently running its second season and is syndicated across the US on 200 stations. The hour-long show was renewed in December 2020 for two additional seasons through 2023.

“We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year,” Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Local, said in a statement to HuffPost. “By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts.”

“Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds,” Tracie Wilson, executive vice president for NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, added. ”We’re working on some big plans for season 3 and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come.”

Since the end of Ellen’s show was announced earlier this month, there has been speculation about who would replace the former daytime talk show queen. Some believed Tiffany Haddish would take over, since the comedian and actor has filled in for DeGeneres as host numerous times.

But it looks like Kelly will get the crown.