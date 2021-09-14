Jennifer Aniston Breaks Her Silence Over Those New David Schwimmer Romance Rumours

Jennifer Aniston has finally spoken out about those new romance rumours between herself and David Schwimmer.
Last month, the Friends stars – whose characters in the US comedy were in an long-running on-off relationship – found themselves at the centre of tabloid stories that they’d got together IRL.
The stories surfaced after the actors appeared in the recent Friends reunion special, and admitted they had feelings for one another while playing TV couple Rachel and Ross.
David’s reps were quick to shut down the “false” reports, but Jennifer has remained silent until now.
Setting the record straight, Jen told Entertainment Tonight: “That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother.”
She added: “But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true.”
During the Friends reunion, Jennifer and David explained they had both been “crushing” on each other during the show’s first season.
“At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary,” David said. “We respected that.”
Jennifer added: “Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.’ And sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop.”
Instead of having a romance IRL, Jennifer said they “just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel”.