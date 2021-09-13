Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon Doing A Bristolian Accent Is As Ridiculous As It Sounds

Josie Gibson sat down for a chat with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on Monday’s This Morning and it was as gloriously chaotic as you’d expect. First up, Bristolian Josie got the two Hollywood stars to say “Alright, my loverrrr” in their very best Bristolian accents and well, let’s just say they might need to practice their West Country dialect a little bit more…

jennifer aniston and reese witherspoon are going to be on this morning on monday! #TheMorningShowpic.twitter.com/jAGvpB5TpU — neanne (@filmsaniston) September 11, 2021

There was another hilarious accent-based moment later on in the interview when Jennifer thought Josie had asked her if she was a hooker. The 36-year-old Big Brother star asked the two stars about the pandemic and how it had affected filming of their Apple TV drama, The Morning Show. “Our presenters had to sit like two metres apart,” Josie said, referring to the likes of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. Jennifer then replied: “The next season we’re really hoping we’re just gonna be all over each other, like the summer of love!” “Are you a hugger?” Josie then asked Jennifer. But the Friends actor struggled to understand Josie’s broad Bristolian accent and asked her: “Am I a hooker? Classic. “Noooooo! I did not say that,” Josie reassured a stunned Jennifer.

