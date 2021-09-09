The One Show’s Jermaine Jenas Suggests Jennifer Aniston Isn’t A Morning Person During ‘Awkward’ Exchange

Jennifer Aniston and Reece Witherspoon appeared by video link to chat about the second series of their Apple TV drama, The Morning Show, and Jen looked just as surprised to be there as we were to see her.

The One Show has a habit of bagging bona fide A-list stars to its tea time slot (don’t tell Graham Norton), and on Wednesday’s edition of the BBC One show, it had not one, but two Hollywood stars drop by.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston on The One Show. What? 🤷🏼‍♀️🧐

As hosts Zoe Ball and Jermaine Jenas kicked off the interview, some viewers commented that she didn’t look entirely comfortable and things appeared to take a bit of an awkward turn when Jermaine suggested she wasn’t a “morning person”.

When the Friends star was quizzed about going behind the scenes on a real morning TV show to get inspiration for their hit series The Morning Show, the actor explained: “I learned the slow burn that it is.

“It’s a very vampire state of life and mind that you guys live in. Everybody comes alive in the middle of the night and it’s a slow-moving train.”

She continued: “I got there at five in the morning and the hallways were quiet and people are just slowly waking up and then all of a sudden, the train starts moving and it gets crazier and crazier.

“It’s utter chaos.”

Before she had finished speaking, Jermaine chipped in, saying: “Reese, I am going to be honest with you. Jennifer pretty much sold it to be that she is not a morning person, so I am going to ask you, are you a morning person?”

Surprised, Jennifer replied: “Did I sell that to you?”

Jermaine replied: “A little bit.”

The actor then asked: “Did I get a good deal?”

The exchange didn’t go unnoticed by some viewers...