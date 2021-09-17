Jennifer Aniston Admits 'Brutal' Friends Reunion 'Took Us Down Way Harder Than We Anticipated'

We’ll admit that we shed quite a few tears when we watched the recent Friends reunion – and we weren’t the only ones who found the one-off special emotional. Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green in the US comedy, has admitted that she found taking a trip down memory lane “brutal”. She and her five co-stars – Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer – reunited earlier this year for the special, unscripted episode where they revisited their time on the show.

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry join James Corden for a Friends Reunion Special.

Speaking on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, Jennifer explained: “Going back there, it’s nostalgic in a way that’s kind of also a little melancholy, you know? Because a lot has changed and we have all gone down different roads, some easy and some not so easy for each of us. “It was brutal, and also you can’t turn it off.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer revealed she wasn’t alone in finding filming tough, with most of the cast in tears at some point. “There’s cameras everywhere and I can’t stop crying... There was a period where we were all kind of in a puddle. Maybe David didn’t [cry], I don’t think we broke David. But even LeBlanc broke at one point. You know, Mr. Tough Guy... Even he got a little misty,” she continued. “I think it really took us all down way harder than we anticipated. Because in your mind, you think, ‘Oh, this will be really fun to time travel.’ It turns out, oh, ouch – it’s kind of hard to time travel. “Because you’re going back to a time and mind you it is when I say the set was put back exactly, it was the exact same everything. Down to the little tchotchkes on the shelf and little tiny things that had been in a storage space for this whole time. “All of a sudden, here you are. And, you know, 16 years, a lot has gone on for each of us.” Earlier this week, Jennifer broke her silence about new romance rumours between herself and David Schwimmer.

Peter BrookerPeter Brooker/Shutterstock Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer pictured in 2001.