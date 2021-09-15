Jennifer Aniston Says She's Giving This Year's Emmys A Miss Due To Pandemic Concerns

﻿Jennifer Aniston has ruled herself out of attending this year’s Emmys as she’s still adjusting to things reopening after the pandemic.

The former Friends star told US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel that she’s still taking “baby steps” when it comes to returning to regular life after 18 months of Covid-related adjustments.

“I will not be going,” she explained when the Emmys came up during her interview.

“This is still a big step for me just to be here. It’s just baby steps.”