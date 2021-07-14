Courteney Cox's Long-Standing Friends Snub Has Finally Been Rectified

Courteney Cox recently came clean about the “hurt” she felt as the only member of the Friends cast to have never been nominated for an Emmy for her work on the show – but that has finally changed.
During her 10 years playing Monica Geller, Courteney was at the centre of major plotlines including her character’s secret relationship with (and, eventual marriage to) Chandler Bing, and the couple’s subsequent struggles to conceive a child.
However, despite her efforts, Courteney was the only star in the central six not to be recognised by the Emmys during Friends’ decade on the air, something she says “hurt her feelings” at the time.
Well, 17 years after Friends aired its final episode, Courteney’s fortunes have finally been reversed.
On Tuesday evening, this year’s Emmy nominees were announced, with the recent Friends reunion in the running for Outstanding Variety Special.
Courteney served as an executive producer on the special – as did director Ben Winston and Friends creators Kevin S Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane – meaning Courteney is now officially in the running for an Emmy.
It has to be said that Friends: The Reunion does have some stiff competition in its category from Bo Burnham and Dave Chappelle’s Netflix specials, recorded performances of Hamilton and American Utopia and the recent West Wing reunion.
While Courteney never received an Emmy nod for Friends, she finally received her first nomination in 2017, for her work as a producer on the US game show Celebrity Name Game.
Among this year’s British nominees are Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page, I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel and pretty much everyone who graced the screen in the latest season of The Crown.
Check out the full list of Emmy nominees here.