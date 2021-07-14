Courteney Cox's Long-Standing Friends Snub Has Finally Been Rectified

Courteney Cox recently came clean about the “hurt” she felt as the only member of the Friends cast to have never been nominated for an Emmy for her work on the show – but that has finally changed.

During her 10 years playing Monica Geller, Courteney was at the centre of major plotlines including her character’s secret relationship with (and, eventual marriage to) Chandler Bing, and the couple’s subsequent struggles to conceive a child.

However, despite her efforts, Courteney was the only star in the central six not to be recognised by the Emmys during Friends’ decade on the air, something she says “hurt her feelings” at the time.

Well, 17 years after Friends aired its final episode, Courteney’s fortunes have finally been reversed.