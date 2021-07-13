Michaela Coel, Regé-Jean Page, Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor are among the British stars who have been nominated for an Emmy Award this year. Michaela and her hit BBC and HBO series I May Destroy You have scored a combined total of nine nominations, which were were announced on Tuesday afternoon. They include a nod for Michaela in the category for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie, where she will face competition from Kate Winslet, Cynthia Erivo, Anya Taylor-Joy and Elizabeth Olsen. She is also up for best director and writer for a limited series.

BBC/Various Artists Ltd and FALKNA/Natalie Seery Michaela Coel in character as Arabella in I May Destroy You

Olivia Colman, who plays the Queen in The Crown, will be up against co-star Emma Corrin, who won critical acclaim for her portrayal of a young Diana, Princess of Wales, for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. Josh O’Connor has been nominated in the male equivalent category for his portrayal of the Prince of Wales.

Netflix Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown

He will be up against Regé-Jean Page, who played the dashing Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, another of Netflix’s dramas. Both The Crown and Bridgerton are up for the prestigious outstanding drama series Emmy, alongside The Boys, The Handmaid’s Tale, This Is Us, Pose, The Mandalorian and Lovecraft Country.

Netflix Regé-Jean Page as the Duke Of Hastings in Bridgerton

BBC Mj Rodriguez as Blanca in Pose