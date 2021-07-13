Michaela Coel, Regé-Jean Page, Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor are among the British stars who have been nominated for an Emmy Award this year.
Michaela and her hit BBC and HBO series I May Destroy You have scored a combined total of nine nominations, which were were announced on Tuesday afternoon.
They include a nod for Michaela in the category for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie, where she will face competition from Kate Winslet, Cynthia Erivo, Anya Taylor-Joy and Elizabeth Olsen.
She is also up for best director and writer for a limited series.
Olivia Colman, who plays the Queen in The Crown, will be up against co-star Emma Corrin, who won critical acclaim for her portrayal of a young Diana, Princess of Wales, for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.
Josh O’Connor has been nominated in the male equivalent category for his portrayal of the Prince of Wales.
He will be up against Regé-Jean Page, who played the dashing Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, another of Netflix’s dramas.
Both The Crown and Bridgerton are up for the prestigious outstanding drama series Emmy, alongside The Boys, The Handmaid’s Tale, This Is Us, Pose, The Mandalorian and Lovecraft Country.
Pose star Mj Rodriguez has earned her first Emmy nomination, making history as the first transgender person to receive a lead acting nod.
She was nominated for best leading actress in a drama series for her widely-lauded for her role as Blanca Evangelista.
Meanwhile, Queer Eye, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Black-Ish and The Flight Attendant are among the other shows that have received nominations.
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on 19 September in Los Angeles.
Take a look at the full list of nominations below...
Outstanding Drama Series
“The Crown”
“The Mandalorian”
“Pose”
“This Is Us”
“The Boys”
“Bridgerton”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Lovecraft Country”
Outstanding Comedy Series
“Black-ish”
“Cobra Kai”
“Emily In Paris”
“Hacks”
“The Flight Attendant”
“The Kominsky Method”
“PEN15”
“Ted Lasso”
Outstanding Limited Series
“Mare of Easttown”
“The Queen’s Gambit”
“The Underground Railroad”
“I May Destroy You”
“WandaVision”
Outstanding Television Movie
“Uncle Frank”
“Sylvie’s Love”
“Oslo”
“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”
“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”
Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”
Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
Rege-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”
Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”
Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”
John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”
O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”
Allison Janney, “Mom”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”
Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”
Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”
Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Kate Winslet, “Mare Of Easttown”
Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
Leslie Odom, Jr., “Hamilton”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”
Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”
Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”
Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”
Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”
Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Daveed Diigs, “Hamilton”
Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”
Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Claire Foy, “The Crown”
Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”
Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”
Charles Dance, “The Crown”
Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”
Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”
Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”
Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”
Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
Jane Adams, “Hacks”
Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Chris Rock, “Saturday Night Live”
Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live”
Dan Levy, “Saturday Night Live”
Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method”
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Benjamin Caron, “The Crown”
Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown”
Julie Anne Robinson, “Bridgerton”
Steven Canals, “Pose”
Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian”
Liz Garbus, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Misha Green, “Lovecraft Country”
Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, “Pose”
Rebecca Sonnenshine, “The Boys”
Peter Morgan, “The Crown”
Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Dave Filoni, “The Mandalorian”
Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian”
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
James Burrows, “B Positive”
Lucia Aniello, “Hacks”
James Widdoes, “Mom”
Zach Braff, “Ted Lasso”
MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso”
Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso”
Susanna Fogel, “The Flight Attendant”
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Meredith Scardino, “Girls5eva”
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, “Hacks”
Maya Erskine, “PEN15”
Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso”
Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso”
Steve Yockey, “The Flight Attendant”
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
“Conan”
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
″ A Black Lady Sketch Show”
“Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Competition Programme
“The Amazing Race”
“Nailed It”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Programme
RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”
Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!”
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, “Top Chef”
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.