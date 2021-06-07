Michaela Coel and her hit drama I May Destroy You were the big winners at this year’s TV Baftas. Michaela was named Best Actress at the ceremony, while the show took home the prize for Best Mini Series.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Michaela Coel

Collecting the actress prize, she dedicated the award to the show’s director of intimacy Ita O’Brien, saying: “Thank you for your existence in our industry, for making the space safe for creating physical, emotional, and professional boundaries so that we can make work about exploitation, loss of respect, about abuse of power, without being exploited or abused in the process. “I know what it’s like to shoot without an intimacy director, the messy, embarrassing feeling for the crew, the internal devastation for the actor. “Your direction was essential to my show. “And I believe essential for every production company that wants to make work exploring themes of consent.” Diversity’s performance on Britain’s Got Talent won the public-voted must-see-moment award. The performance was inspired by the events of 2020 and included references to the killing of George Floyd and the global protests in support of Black Lives Matter that followed. In his speech, Diversity leader Ashley Banjo thanked the thousands of people who complained to Ofcom about the performance.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Jordan Banjo (L) and Ashley Banjo of Diversity

He said: “Thank you to everyone who stood by us. Every phone call, text, comment, DM, you guys made the difference to what was a really dark time, being in the storm of 30,000 complaints and just a torrent of racially charged abuse, threats, all of it, it was a dark time and that support made all the difference. “In a way, I have to say thank you to the people that complained, the people that did all of that abuse because you showed the truth. “You showed exactly why this performance, this moment, was necessary. “But for all of those people, just take a look, because as much as there are so many conversations and so much that needs to change, this is what change looks like. And I’m so proud to be standing here and so thankful to all of those people.” Elsewhere, Paul Mescal was named Best Actor for his turn in Normal People, and thanked “the best scene partner,” his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Paul Mescal