Michaela Coel Wins Big At The TV Baftas – Here's The Full Winners List

There were also prizes for Diversity's Britain's Got Talent routine and Normal People's Paul Mescal.

Michaela Coel and her hit drama I May Destroy You were the big winners at this year’s TV Baftas

Michaela was named Best Actress at the ceremony, while the show took home the prize for Best Mini Series. 

Michaela Coel

Collecting the actress prize, she dedicated the award to the show’s director of intimacy Ita O’Brien, saying: “Thank you for your existence in our industry, for making the space safe for creating physical, emotional, and professional boundaries so that we can make work about exploitation, loss of respect, about abuse of power, without being exploited or abused in the process.

“I know what it’s like to shoot without an intimacy director, the messy, embarrassing feeling for the crew, the internal devastation for the actor.

“Your direction was essential to my show.

“And I believe essential for every production company that wants to make work exploring themes of consent.”

Diversity’s performance on Britain’s Got Talent won the public-voted must-see-moment award. 

The performance was inspired by the events of 2020 and included references to the killing of George Floyd and the global protests in support of Black Lives Matter that followed.

In his speech, Diversity leader Ashley Banjo thanked the thousands of people who complained to Ofcom about the performance.

Jordan Banjo (L) and Ashley Banjo of Diversity

He said: “Thank you to everyone who stood by us. Every phone call, text, comment, DM, you guys made the difference to what was a really dark time, being in the storm of 30,000 complaints and just a torrent of racially charged abuse, threats, all of it, it was a dark time and that support made all the difference.

“In a way, I have to say thank you to the people that complained, the people that did all of that abuse because you showed the truth.

“You showed exactly why this performance, this moment, was necessary.

“But for all of those people, just take a look, because as much as there are so many conversations and so much that needs to change, this is what change looks like. And I’m so proud to be standing here and so thankful to all of those people.”

Elsewhere, Paul Mescal was named Best Actor for his turn in Normal People, and thanked “the best scene partner,” his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Paul Mescal

Rakie Ayola paid a moving tribute to murdered black teenager Anthony Walker and his mother as she won the Supporting Actress Bafta for her role in a TV drama about the life he might have lived.

Malachi Kirby was named best supporting actor for his role in Sir Steve McQueen’s anthology series Small Axe, while Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood won the gong for female performance in a comedy programme and This Country’s Charlie Cooper won the male comedy performance prize.

The awards were handed out at Television Centre in west London in front of a live but socially distanced audience of nominees.

See the full list of winners from this year’s TV Baftas below....

Entertainment performance

Adam Hills, The Last Leg

Bradley Walsh, Beat the Chasers

Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing

David Mitchell, Would I Lie to You? at Christmas

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

Romesh Ranganathan The Ranganation – WINNER

Scripted comedy

Ghosts

Inside No 9 – WINNER

Man Like Mobeen 

This Country 

Supporting actress

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie

Rakie Ayola, Anthony – WINNER

Siena Kelly, Adult Materia

Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: UK

Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You

Entertainment programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Life & Rhymes – WINNER

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace – WINNER

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

The Repair Shop

Supporting actor

Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK

Malachi Kirby, Small Axe – WINNER

Michael Sheen, Quiz

Micheal Ward, Small Axe

Rupert Everett, Adult Material

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Daytime

Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On

Richard Osman’s House of Games

The Chase

The Great House Giveaway – WINNER

Male performance in a comedy programme

Charlie Cooper, This Country – WINNER

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner

Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9

Specialist factual

Extinction: The Facts

Putin: A Russian Spy Story

The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty

The Surgeon’s Cut – WINNER

Female performance in a comedy programme

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – WINNER

Daisy Haggard, Breeders

Daisy May Cooper, This Country

Emma Mackey, Sex Education

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam

Mae Martin, Feel Good

Reality and constructed factual

Masterchef: The Professionals 

Race Across the World

The School That Tried to End Racism  – WINNER

The Write Offs 

Miniseries

Adult Material 

I May Destroy You  – WINNER

Normal People 

Small Axe 

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty – WINNER

Coronation Street 

EastEnders

Hollyoaks 

Virgin Media’s must-see moment (voted for by the public)

Bridgerton, Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown

Britain’s Got Talent, Diversity perform a routine inspired by the BLM protests – WINNER

Gogglebox, Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference

The Mandalorian, Luke Skywalker arrives

Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat, Nigella Lawson’s pronunciation of microwave

Factual series

Crime and Punishment

Hospital: Fighting Covid-19

Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency

Once Upon a Time in Iraq – WINNER

Live event

Life Drawing Live!

Springwatch 2020  – WINNER

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance 

The Third Day: Autumn

Comedy entertainment programme

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe

Rob and Romesh Vs

The Big Narstie Show – WINNER

The Ranganation

Single drama

Anthony 

BBW (On the Edge) 

Sitting in Limbo – WINNER

The Windermere Children 

Drama series

Gangs of London

I Hate Suzie

Save Me Too – WINNER

The Crown

Leading actor

John Boyega, Small Axe

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Paul Mescal, Normal People – WINNER

Shaune Parkes, Small Axe

Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central

Leading actress

Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Hayley Squires, Adult Material

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Letitia Wright, Small Axe

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – WINNER

Short form programme

Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band With Learning Disabilities 

The Main Part 

They Saw The Sun First – WINNER

Current affairs

America’s War on Abortion (Exposure) – WINNER

Italy’s Frontline: a Doctor’s Diary

The Battle for Hong Kong (Dispatches)

The Cyprus Papers Undercover (Al Jazeera Investigations)

Single documentary

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism and Me 

Locked In: Breaking the Silence (Storyville) – WINNER

Surviving Covid 

International

Little America 

Lovecraft Country 

Unorthodox 

Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville) – WINNER

Sport

Bahrain Grand Prix, Sky Sports Formula One

England V France: The Autumn Nations Cup Final, Amazon Prime Video

England V West Indies Test Cricket, Sky Sports Cricket – WINNER

London Marathon 2020, BBC One

News coverage

BBC News at Ten: Prime Minister Admitted to Intensive Care, BBC One

Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy, Channel 4

Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis, BBC Two

Sky News: Inside Idlib, Sky News – WINNER

