We’re afraid to say we have some disappointing news for anyone excited about reports that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have been growing close since the Friends reunion. The acting pair – who portrayed on-off couple (or, as Phoebe would say, “lobsters”) in Friends – were the subject of rumours in this week’s edition of Closer, with a magazine “insider” claiming Jen and David had been sighted together multiple times in recent history. Closer’s claims that the recent Friends reunion special “stirred up feelings” between the two stars were subsequently picked up by a number of other media outlets, with The Mirror running a headline suggesting the two had “coupled up in real life”. However, we’d warn Friends fans not to get too swept up in what is apparently not an accurate news story.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer pictured in 2003

On Wednesday morning, a rep for David Schwimmer told HuffPost UK that the reports of a romance between the American Crime Story star and his former co-star are not true. We’ve also contacted Jennifer Aniston’s team for additional comment. During the Friends reunion, many fans were surprised to hear David reveal that he and Jen had a mutual crush on one another during their time on the hit sitcom, though neither party ever acted on these feelings. “The first season I had a major crush on Jen,” David revealed. “And I think we both, at some point, were crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

NBC via Getty Images David and Jen in character as Ross and Rachel in Friends