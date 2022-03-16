Courtney Cox Has A Theory Why Hollywood 'Forgot' About Her After Friends And Cougar Town Success

Courteney Cox has admitted there was a time when she “didn’t feel very relevant” in Hollywood following her success in Friends and Cougar Town.
The actor, who is beloved for her role as Monica Geller in Friends, said her public profile dropped after the end of Cougar Town in 2015, and was recently left wondering how she “got popular again”.
Recalling a recent visit to New York City, Courteney – who returned to the spotlight with last year’s Friends reunion special, a new Scream film and the comedy horror series Shining Vale – told the Just For Variety podcast: “I left the hotel and there’s paparazzi and I was signing all these pictures of old things I’ve done.
“How much could they get for those things? I mean, a picture of me in Masters of the Universe? It’s got to be worth about $10.
“But nevertheless, I thought, ‘Oh, wow. How did I get popular again?’”
Courteney continued: “I would say, the years after Cougar Town, (I was) trying to find the right thing and I didn’t feel very relevant at the time.
“I was focusing on something else. I was focusing on my relationship and didn’t focus as much on (the) business side of things. And, I think… out of sight, out of mind.
“And, yeah, I think a lot of it was my fault. But I think, also, once I wasn’t driven I think they probably forgot about me for a while.”
Courteney recently revealed she had some memory problems of her own over her time on Friends, telling US show Today that she couldn’t recall shooting many of the episodes.
“I should’ve watched all 10 seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, ‘I don’t remember being there,’” she admitted. “I don’t remember filming so many episodes.
“I’m kinda bummed that we didn’t spend more time taking pictures. Because I don’t have a lot to look back at,” she continued. “I see it on TV sometimes and I stop and go, ’Oh my God, I don’t remember this at all’. But it’s so funny.”