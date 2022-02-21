Courteney Cox says she no longer has cosmetic procedures after they left her looking “really strange”.

The 57-year-old Friends star admits she spent years “chasing youthfulness” but she no longer resorts to having “crazy” treatments.

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years,” she told the Sunday Times.

“And I didn’t realise that, ‘oh shit, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face’ that I would never do now.”

She added: “I’d say, ‘The day you realise what your friends were talking about.’ Because people would talk about me, I think. But there was a period where I went, ‘I’ve got to stop. That’s just crazy.’ ”

These days the American actor sticks to products she can buy off the shelf, but admits she still puts a lot of pressure on herself to look good.

“I’m a product whore. I will try anything,” she said.

“The scrutiny is intense. But I don’t know if it could be more intense than what I put on myself.

Courteney added that she can’t believe that her next big birthday will see her celebrating her 60th because she still feels so young.

“Oh God, it’s so hard to even hear or say. I can’t believe it,” she said. “There’s nothing wrong with being 60, I just can’t believe it. Time goes so fast.

“I feel like I’m young. I have a lot of friends in their thirties and I don’t think about it. To me we’re the same age until I actually study it.”

