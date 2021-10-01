Courteney Cox Puts In A Shift At Central Perk As Friends Fans Get The Ultimate Surprise

Central Perk had a new member of staff this week, as Courteney Cox put in a shift at the Friends coffee house. The Monica Geller actor served coffee and surprised fans as she took some time out from filming her latest project at the studios where the beloved sitcom was shot. The Warner Bros studios in Burbank, California is home to a Friends experience where fans can immerse themselves in the show – and some of them got more than they bargained for when Courteney showed up.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Courtney was seen delivering hot drinks to people sat on the iconic orange couch, and putting in a shift at the gift shop. Courteney captioned the post: “When I’m not acting… #inbetweenthescenes.” She has been shooting her new horror comedy series Shining Vale at the lot where Friends was filmed from 1994 until 2004.

Instagram Courteney Cox put in a shift at Central Perk

Earlier this year, she returned there with her Friends co-stars to film the reunion special, which saw the cast come together on screen for the first time in 17 years. Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green, recently revealed that filming parts of the TV special had been difficult. In an interview with the New York Times, she said: “We were thinking, ‘How much fun is this going to be, to go back to Stage 24 exactly the way it was, exactly the way we left it?’,” Jen told the newspaper. “But it was a sucker punch to the heart. “It turns out that it’s not so easy to time travel.”

Terence Patrick/HBO The cast of Friends during the reunion