Jennifer Aniston is ready to find love again. The former Friends star, who split from ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2017 and was previously married to Brad Pitt between 2000 and 2005, has revealed she is ready to resume dating. And the 52-year-old knows exactly what she is – and isn’t – looking for. “No-one of importance has hit my radar yet but I think it’s time,” Jen said on the Lunch With Bruce podcast. “I think I’m ready to share myself with another.”

Mario Anzuoni via Reuters Jennifer Aniston

The actor said she had been in relationships for the best part of 30 years and had enjoyed time on her own in recent years. “I didn’t want to for a long time and I loved really being my own woman without being a part of a couple,” she said. “I’ve been part of a couple since I was 20 so there was something really nice about taking the time.” However, you won’t be seeing Jen pop up on any dating apps anytime soon, because she’s “an old school girl”. “No Tinders and no Rayas please,” she told said. “People don’t come up to people anymore,” she added. “People don’t do that. It’s weird.”

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images Jennifer was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000-2005