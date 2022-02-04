Courteney Cox Reveals Why Elton John Is Responsible For The 'Scariest, Most Nerve-Wracking Thing' She's Ever Done

Courteney Cox on The Graham Norton Show Matt Crossick via PA Wire/PA Images

Courteney Cox has called performing with Sir Elton John the “scariest, most nerve-wracking thing” she’s ever done.

The Friends star teamed up with the Rocket Man singer along with Ed Sheeran and Brandi Carlile for a last-minute piano performance last year, which ended up going viral after it was shared on Instagram.

It all came about because Courteney is close friends with Ed, who invited Elton along for dinner at the Monica Geller actor’s house.

Appearing on Friday’s edition of The Graham Norton Show, Courteney explained she had used lockdown to improve her piano-playing and called her teacher for an impromptu lesson, which finished just as Sir Elton was arriving.

“I learned to play in lockdown but then Ed Sheeran invited Elton John to dinner at my house and suggested we all perform together,” she said.

“So I called my piano teacher and 20 minutes later he was walking out as Elton was walking in.

“It was the scariest, most nerve-wracking thing I’ve ever done, and it was the thrill of my life.”

The newly-formed supergroup sand a rendition of Elton’s Tiny Dancer, which Phoebe once famously misquoted in Friends, and dedicated it to actor Lisa Kudrow.

In season three’s The One With The Princess Leia Fantasy, Rachel and Phoebe are discussing what they think is the most romantic song, with Phoebe choosing “that one that Elton John wrote for that guy in Who’s The Boss”.

She then sings: “Hold me close, young Tony Danza”.

Responding with a video of her own, Lisa called the collaboration “the most thrilling thing ever”, but couldn’t help point out they’d made a mistake with the lyrics.

“Technically, it’s ‘hold me close, young Tony Danza’,” Lisa sang. “But, you know, what you did was great too.

“Including the original song you wrote, Sir Elton. That was really good too.”

Courteney then commented: “Ahahaha! You’re right Lisa!!! Next time we’ll make sure to get the ‘young’ in there.”