Courteney Cox Reveals Major Regret From Her Days Filming Friends: 'I'm Kinda Bummed'

Courteney Cox Getty Images via Getty Images

Courteney Cox has revealed one big regret from her time on Friends, admitting she doesn’t remember a lot of her time on the hit show.

Advertisement

In an interview with the US daytime show Today, Courteney told host Willie Geist that she couldn’t recall shooting many of the episodes.

“I should’ve watched all 10 seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, ‘I don’t remember being there,’” she admitted. “I don’t remember filming so many episodes.

Advertisement

“I’m kinda bummed that we didn’t spend more time taking pictures. Because I don’t have a lot to look back at,” she continued. “I see it on TV sometimes and I stop and go, ’Oh my God, I don’t remember this at all’. But it’s so funny.”

Courteney is currently promoting her new show Shining Vale Leon Bennett via Getty Images

Courteney explained she has a “bad memory” and doesn’t remember a lot of other things from her earlier years.

Advertisement

“It’s really basic,” she said. “I don’t remember any trauma in my childhood, but I have, like, three memories. I don’t know. I don’t know why.”

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, previously admitted to not having caught every episode of Friends.

In a 2020 interview with The Mirror, she said: “I should [watch it] because it’s funny. The times I watch the show, I really enjoy it. But to be honest, there are episodes I have never seen.

“I am not the only one in the cast for which that is true. You got busy, so you didn’t watch everybody else’s scene because you didn’t have time. It’s really crazy, but one day I can’t wait to watch Friends.”

Advertisement