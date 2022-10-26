Lewis Capaldi Reveals Why He Switched Out One Of Ed Sheeran's Old-Fashioned Lyrics On New Collab

Lewis Capaldi Samir Hussein via Getty Images

It seems to be a modern-day rite of passage for musicians to team up with Ed Sheeran on a song, with Lewis Capaldi being the latest singer to collaborate with the Shape Of You hit-maker.

However, in a new interview with BBC News, the Scottish star admitted he had to make a few small tweaks to some of Ed’s lyrics, as he found them a little on the old-fashioned side.

Lewis told the outlet he cut a line from the song which originally said: “She gives me more than everything, I’ll give her my last name.”

“I was like, ‘Ed, this is 2022. No-one has to take anyone’s second name. I’m not singing that!’,” he explained.

“I don’t even think that Ed’s own wife has got his last name.”

Ed Sheeran Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Speaking about how the collaboration came about, Lewis revealed he was initially hesitant as “every British artist who has a number one record seems to have Ed on it”.

“That’s a testament to how good he is but I was wary of it,” he added. “My ego was going, ‘I don’t want people thinking Ed wrote my song’.

“I actually mentioned that to him and he offered to take up a pseudonym – but at the end of the day, he did help write it so there should be no question.”

Lewis is currently gearing up for the release of his second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which will arrive in May 2023.

The release was trailed by lead single Forget Me, which topped the singles chart when it debuted last month, and was accompanied by a music video in which Lewis recreates Wham!’s iconic Club Tropicana clip shot-for-shot.

