Lewis Capaldi on BBC Breakfast BBC

There’s always some laughs guaranteed when Lewis Capaldi pops up on TV and his appearance on BBC Breakfast on Saturday proved to be no different, after what he called “a classic breakdown of communication”.

The Someone You Loved singer left hosts Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt speechless after mishearing a comment Naga made at the end of his interview on the show.

Advertisement

The X-rated moment came after Lewis had complimented Charlie on his “great hair”.

“Well you’ve got great hair too,” Charlie replied, before Lewis leaned in for a high-five.

Watching their blossoming bromance, Naga joked: “Would you like a room?”

“I thought you said rim!” Lewis said.

a classic breakdown of communication pic.twitter.com/EiyDecuzom — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) September 24, 2022

As Naga was left open-mouthed, laughter could be heard from behind the cameras.

“Jeez!” Charlie remarked.

Keen to quickly move things along, a smirking Naga joked she was going to “have a little word with Lewis” as she segued to a news bulletin.

Lewis had been on the show to promote his latest single Forget Me, which hit number one in the Official Chart last week.