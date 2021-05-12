True to form, Lewis Capaldi’s speech at last night’s Brit Awards was a little too sweary for ITV and ended up being heavily censored, leaving many viewers wondering what it was he’d actually said during the live broadcast.

The chart-topping singer was invited back to the Brits on Tuesday night to introduce the winner of the night’s top prize, Album Of The Year.

However, ITV pulled most of the audio for his speech, despite the fact it was broadcast after the watershed.

Fortunately, an uncensored version of his appearance has now made its way online, so we can hear exactly what it was that he said.