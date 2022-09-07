Lewis Capaldi Opens Up About Tourette's Syndrome Diagnosis

Lewis Capaldi performing last week Gus Stewart via Getty Images

Lewis Capaldi has shared that he has been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome.

The 25-year-old opened up about his recent diagnosis during an Instagram Live, explaining he is still learning about the condition which causes a person to make involuntary sounds and movements called tics, according to the NHS website.

Speaking during his Instagram Live, he said: “I have Tourette’s. I’ve always had that apparently… so I do a shoulder twitch quite a lot.”

The Someone You Loved singer described his diagnosis as a “new thing”, explaining that he has not “really learnt much about it” yet, but has received Botox injections in his shoulder to alleviate the tics and that “worked for a bit”.

Lewis said when doctors first told him he has the condition, it made “so much sense”.

“When I look back at my interviews from like 2018, I can see that I’m doing it,” he said. “But it comes and goes. I’ll go sometimes months without doing it.

“I thought I had some horrible degenerative disease so I’ll take Tourette’s.”

Lewis on stage at last year's Brit Awards JMEnternational via Getty Images

Lewis told his fans that “some days it’s more painful than others”, and it can be quite comfortable but he feels it “looks a lot worse than it is”.

“The worst thing about it is when I’m excited I get it, when I’m stressed I get it, when I’m happy I have it,” he said of his triggers.

Lewis adde that he chose to speak out about about his diagnosis as he had seen people question whether he was taking cocaine.

He insisted: “Do you think before I play to 20,000 people as an anxious person I’m going to take a big line of cocaine? Never going to happen.”

Lewis’ 2019 debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent received critical acclaim and went on to become the biggest album of the year, according to the Official Charts Company.