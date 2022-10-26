As a wise woman once said: the wait is over. Well, almost.

Six years since the release of her last solo single, it looks like Rihanna is finally set to make her return to the music scene later this week.

And it’s no ordinary comeback, either, with the chart-topping star seemingly set to release a single for the soundtrack to the upcoming Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Marvel Studios shared an animated teaser for highly-anticipated blockbuster, which hits cinemas next month.

Rihanna Rich Fury via Getty Images

The clip places particular emphasis on the letter “R”, using a similar typeface that Rihanna has featured as her logo since her 2009 album Rated R, before showing this Friday’s date.

It didn’t take long for fans to work out that it looks like we’re just two days away from new Rihanna music, and to say they (and, for that matter, we) are excited would be a huge understatement:

NEW RIHANNA MUSIC???? 2022 isn't so bad after all 🙏 https://t.co/uKmNQmxnCO — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) October 26, 2022

🚨Rihanna is dropping a song Friday! This is not a drill!🚨 pic.twitter.com/S5hNBOpjio — Kalob Gossett (@KalobGossett) October 26, 2022

#WakandaForever really bringing Rihanna out of hibernation…this is legendary. pic.twitter.com/q9CAQLjf4s — thee bad guy (@thescarletprint) October 26, 2022

New Rihanna music this Friday….. October saved pic.twitter.com/zLd5Y80Lch — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) October 26, 2022

i cant believe this is happening i’ve watched this video 30 times pic.twitter.com/HIKcLk8f44 — Mars⁷ 👩🏾‍🚀💫 (@fentysjoon) October 26, 2022

IMAGINE BEING BEYONCÉ AND RIHANNA STAN?!? WE BEEN STARVING FOR YEARS AND THE QUEENS ARE BOTH BACK pic.twitter.com/2E15NKwOtn — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) October 26, 2022

ITS ABOUT TIME https://t.co/1afgpHb4oR — maxx || HARRY DAY (@maxswitness) October 26, 2022

Rihanna’s fans leaving Ariana Grande and Frank Ocean’s fans in the music waiting room. pic.twitter.com/3nRJRRpUij — B (@Buzznviral) October 26, 2022

plot twist rihanna didn’t make music for wakanda forever but she gave fenty beauty products to the makeup team pic.twitter.com/7Qsyd1sk0U — alexa corleone pizza roll 🫧 (@G3TJlNX3D) October 26, 2022

Rihanna has largely been absent from the music scene since the release of her 2016 album Anti, which spawned singles including Work, Kiss It Better and Love On The Brain.

In the years since, she has been focussing mostly on her makeup, lingerie and skincare businesses, and earlier this year welcomed her first child with fellow musician A$AP Rocky.

However, she has popped up on tracks every now and then, including the 2017 DJ Khaled collaboration Wild Thoughts, Kendrick Larmar’s song Loyalty and PartyNextDoor’s 2020 single Believe It.

Next year, she’ll perform live during the Super Bowl Half-Time show, following in the footsteps of fellow singers Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and The Weeknd.