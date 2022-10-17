Harry Styles Soldiers On After Flying Object Hits Him Where It Hurts During Live Show

Harry Styles on stage in Chicago Twitter/Glambygab

If you ever needed proof of Harry Styles’ dedication as a pop star, look no further than this video from his recent show in Chicago.

The chart-topping singer is currently on the latest US leg of his Love On Tour world jaunt, which included an epic six-night residency at Chicago’s United Centre.

As anyone who follows Harry’s career closely will know, he likes to take time out during his shows to speak to the devoted fans in the audience.

Unfortunately, his chat about the Chicago weather was interrupted briefly on Friday night when one over-zealous fan lobbed an undisclosed item in his direction, only to hit him square in a particularly sensitive area.

Still smiling, Harry took a few seconds to compose himself before declaring: “Oh… that’s unfortunate.”

After joking he needed to “shake it off”, he then got back in the zone and carried on with the rest of his show.

What a pro.

It’s been another huge year for Harry, with his third album Harry’s House hitting number one on both sides of the Atlantic and spawning hit singles As It Was, Late Night Talking and Music For A Sushi Restaurant.

Harry at a Don't Worry Darling press event last month Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

The former One Direction star has also turned his hand to acting, taking the lead in the films Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman alongside Florence Pugh and Emma Corrin, respectively, although his performance in both movies was not exactly lauded by critics.

Harry will be returning to the UK on tour in 2023, with a string of stadium shows, which includes four nights at Wembley, with fans also speculating he could make his Glastonbury debut next year.