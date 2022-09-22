Olivia Wilde Dances Like Nobody Is Watching At Harry Styles’ New York Gig

After directing Harry Styles on the big screen in her latest movie, Olivia Wilde was spotted watching her boyfriend on a big stage on Wednesday night.

The American filmmaker was in the crowd – well, the VIP section, we’re assuming – to see Harry entertain the masses at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

It was the former One Direction star’s final performance at the iconic venue, where he’s been in residency for a whopping 15 nights as part of his Love On Tour world tour.

Olivia Wilde dances to “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” at Harry Styles’ concert last night in New York. https://t.co/SjmCmK5DNZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2022

Olivia, who has been dating the singer since after they started shooting Don’t Worry Darling, was spotted getting her groove on down at the front of the huge venue.

Dressed in a white dress and huge feather boa, the 38-year-old actor and director danced like nobody was watching to Harry’s hit, Music For A Sushi Restaurant, which is the opening song on his latest album, Harry’s House.

Olivia Wilde arriving at Harry's NYC gig (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

The first reviews for Don’t Worry Darling – which stars Florence Pugh alongside Harry – were published earlier this month, and it’s fair to say critics haven’t exactly lapped it up.

(L-R) Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attend the Don't Worry Darling red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival Stefania D'Alessandro via Getty Images

While Florence’s performance has come in for near-unanimous praise, the same cannot be said for the rest of the film, with critics picking up on plot holes, a rushed climax, and a less-than-dazzling turn from music superstar Harry.

You can make your own mind up, as Don’t Worry Darling is in cinemas from Friday 23 September. Watch the trailer below...