Harry Styles Jokes About Chris Pine 'Spitgate' In The Most Harry Styles Way

Harry Styles Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Harry Styles joked about the infamous #Spitgate as he returned to his Love On Tour’s residency at New York’s Madison Square Gardens on Wednesday night.

Earlier this week, the promotional tour of his new film Don’t Worry Darling took a bizarre turn when parts of the internet were speculating if the former One Directioner spat on Chris Pine during a screening at the Venice Film Festival.

Footage captured at the event showed Harry taking a seat next to Chris, who was applauding. Just before sitting, Harry’s lips moved before Chris looked down, stopped clapping and then appeared amused.

Chris pine just wondered where his sunglasses were after the applause. And he zoned out (likes he’s been doing all day) and realised it’s in his lap. So I am sorry to say harry styles did not spit on him. pic.twitter.com/7b4GoCvnHJ — priscilla (@cinemazietgeist) September 6, 2022

After Chris’ spokesperson shot down the “ridiculous” suggestion Harry spat on him, the singer took a more lighthearted approach as he returned to the stage as part of his world tour.

He laughed as he told fans: “I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine… but fear not, we’re back.”

His words prompted screams and laughter from the audience.

Not Harry Styles saying he went to Venice to spit on Chris Pine hahah 😂 pic.twitter.com/DuJHlEADy8 — Michelle Contreras (@Michiixx) September 8, 2022

A representative for Chris Pine previously issued a statement to Variety, clearing up the claims.

“This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” they said.

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the statement continued. “There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

While the film isn’t due out in cinemas until later this month, it hasn’t been far from the headlines over the last few weeks due to much speculation about purported feud between Florence and Olivia, based on the impression that the actor has barely promoted the movie on social media.

The two women have also expressed divergent views on the film’s sex scenes.Olivia has described the movie as breaking new ground for centring female pleasure and, throughout promoting the movie, has discussed her philosophy on portraying sex on screen. On the other hand, in a Harper’s Bazaar profile, Florence suggested the movie’s marketing has placed too much of an emphasis on sex.

Olivia was also forced to speak out over seemingly false reports that Harry was paid more than three times as much as Florence for his work on the film, despite the latter receiving top billing.