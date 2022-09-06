No, Harry Styles Did Not Spit On Chris Pine At The Don't Worry Darling Premiere

Chris Pine and Harry Styles Getty

If you’ve been following the news around the release of Don’t Worry Darling, we won’t need to tell you that there’s been lots of drama and controversy.

But things took a bizarre turn on Monday evening, when parts of the internet were speculating if Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine during the premiere of the film at the Venice Film Festival.

Footage captured at the screening showed Harry taking a seat next to Chris, who was applauding. Just before sitting, Harry’s lips move before Chris looks down, stops clapping and then appears amused.

#SpitGate soon began to trend on Twitter, as many went crazy over the video.

However, there appears to be quite a simple explanation for the moment – not to mention the fact it doesn’t even look like anything left Harry’s mouth.

One Twitter user pointed out that Chris looks down and spots his sunglasses in his lap, which he then picks up:

Chris pine just wondered where his sunglasses were after the applause. And he zoned out (likes he’s been doing all day) and realised it’s in his lap. So I am sorry to say harry styles did not spit on him. pic.twitter.com/7b4GoCvnHJ — priscilla (@cinemazietgeist) September 6, 2022

Another user pointed out that Chris’ phone is also visible on his right leg, which appears to catch his attention momentarily:

OK I think what is likely happening is Chris is looking down at a phone notification and smiling but the spitting thing is funnier so I am choosing to believe that instead — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) September 6, 2022

A close-up, slo-mo video of Harry sitting down also shows him simply pursing his lips, not spitting:

And this vid shows nothing left his mouth 😭 pic.twitter.com/aE0VCX2HB5 — priscilla (@cinemazietgeist) September 6, 2022

See?

While the film isn’t due out in cinemas until later this month, it hasn’t been far from the headlines over the last few weeks due to much speculation about purported feud between Florence and Olivia, based on the impression that the actor has barely promoted the movie on social media.

The two women have also expressed divergent views on the film’s sex scenes.

Olivia has described the movie as breaking new ground for centring female pleasure and, throughout promoting the movie, has discussed her philosophy on portraying sex on screen. On the other hand, in a Harper’s Bazaar profile published earlier this month, Florence suggested the movie’s marketing has placed too much of an emphasis on sex.

Olivia was also forced to speak out over seemingly false reports that Harry was paid more than three times as much as Florence for his work on the film, despite the latter receiving top billing.