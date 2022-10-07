Beyoncé Denies Right Said Fred's Claims She Sampled Their Song Without Asking Permission

Beyoncé accepting a Grammy in 2021 Robert Gauthier via Getty Images

Beyoncé has spoken out after the members of Right Said Fred’s recent comments about her having referenced their song I’m Too Sexy on her new album.

Earlier this year, Beyoncé topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic with her long-awaited seventh album, Renaissance, which was met with critical acclaim upon its release.

Advertisement

The album includes the fan-favourite song Alien Superstar, which interpolates Right Said Fred’s I’m Too Sexy, meaning singers Richard and Christopher Fairbrass both receive a writing credit on the track.

However, in a recent interview with The Sun, the brothers claimed that Beyoncé did not approach them about the interpolation of their hit ahead of time, branding her “arrogant” and claiming they only found out about the sample after its release.

“Normally the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such an arrogant person she just had probably thought ‘come and get me’,” the tabloid quoted the duo as saying. “So we heard about it after the fact when you did.”

Right Said Fred stars Christopher Fairbrass and Richard Fairbrass in 2018 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Advertisement

Referring specifically to Drake and Taylor Swift having both sampled I’m Too Sexy in recent years, the brothers added: “But everyone else [...] they came to us.”

However, in a statement released to the Daily Mail on Friday, Beyoncé strongly refuted these claims, branding them “erroneous and incredibly disparaging”.

“The comments made by Right Said Fred stating that Beyonce used I’m Too Sexy in Alien Superstar without permission are erroneous and incredibly disparaging,” the statement read.

“Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album. For their song, there was no sound recording use, only the composition was utilised.

“Permission was asked of their publisher on 11 May 2022 and the publisher approved the use on 15 June 2022. They were paid for the usage in August 2022.”

Advertisement

The statement continued: “Furthermore, the copyright percentage of the Right Said Fred writers with respect to the use of I’m Too Sexy is a substantial portion of the composition.

“Collectively the Right Said Fred writers own more than any other singular writer and have co-writer credit. This accusation is false.”

Beyoncé made her long-awaited return to the music scene in June, with the release of her comeback single Break My Soul.

Renaissance followed in July, with album cut Cuff It currently enjoying chart success after proving popular on TikTok.

Advertisement

Despite not receiving an official single release, Alien Superstar also peaked at number 16 in the UK charts shortly after Renaissance debuted.

In September 2020, Right Said Fred sparked controversy after they were pictured at an anti-lockdown protest in London.